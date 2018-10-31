Coach Barry Trotz said Lehner suffered "a strain" in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

That doesn't quite specify the problem Lehner's dealing with, but it was enough to keep him out for the third period. He performed well before the issue surfaced, steering away 23 of 25 shots and is on record for the win.

More News
Our Latest Stories