Islanders' Robin Lehner: Supported well, leaves late in win
Lehner made 28 saves on 30 shots in Thursday's 7-2 road win over the Kings. However, deep into the third period, he sustained an apparent injury upon getting hit in the mask with a shot, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, adding that there was no immediate update available from coach Barry Trotz.
Thomas Greiss stepped in for Lehner and played the final 7:04. Lehner benefited from two-way star Anze Kopitar (illness) missing the game, but that's not to undercut his brilliance in this road victory. He came up with a number of big saves and each of his goals allowed took place on Los Angeles power play opportunities. We'd expect Lehner to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's road game against the Sharks -- if not sooner.
