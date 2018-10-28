Islanders' Robin Lehner: Sure makes it look easy
Lehner made it look easy Saturday, stopping 22 of 23 shots in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia.
Has he put his struggles of 2017-18 behind him? There's a growing body of evidence to say Lehner is indeed leaving that dark period behind. He has recorded a .927 save percentage or better in four of his six starts this season and allowed just six goals in those games. The other two? Eight goals. Lehner will bring you solid value if he can grow the distance between those blip games. We're pulling for him to do just that.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Makes 38 saves in tough OT loss•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Taking on Florida•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Lit up Saturday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Ready to face Sharks in San Jose•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: No update after leaving last game early•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.