Lehner made it look easy Saturday, stopping 22 of 23 shots in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Has he put his struggles of 2017-18 behind him? There's a growing body of evidence to say Lehner is indeed leaving that dark period behind. He has recorded a .927 save percentage or better in four of his six starts this season and allowed just six goals in those games. The other two? Eight goals. Lehner will bring you solid value if he can grow the distance between those blip games. We're pulling for him to do just that.