Lehner is the anticipated home starter versus the Senators on Tuesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Apparently, the flu bug has made its way around the Islanders locker room, but Lehner is still scheduled to suit up and face a Senators club that ranks 16th in road scoring at 2.85 goals per game. The Swede made a Dec. 28 relief appearance against this rebuilding team, kicking aside 10 shots in a flawless performance and emerging with a 6-3 win.