Lehner stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

The 27-year-old saw his winning streak snapped at eight, but Lehner got let down by the Islanders' offense in this one. He hasn't given up more than three goals in a game in over two months, and Lehner's 2.21 GAA and .926 save percentage have allowed him to seize the No. 1 job from Thomas Greiss and not let it go.