Islanders' Robin Lehner: Taking on Florida
Lehner will guard the cage in Wednesday's home matchup with the Panthers.
Lehner wasn't great in his last appearance Saturday against San Jose, surrendering four goals on 41 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Florida team that's 1-3-3 this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Lit up Saturday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Ready to face Sharks in San Jose•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: No update after leaving last game early•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Supported well, leaves late in win•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.