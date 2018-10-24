Lehner will guard the cage in Wednesday's home matchup with the Panthers.

Lehner wasn't great in his last appearance Saturday against San Jose, surrendering four goals on 41 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Florida team that's 1-3-3 this season.

