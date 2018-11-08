Islanders' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Thursday
Lehner will be between the pipes versus the Lightning on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Lehner has given up nine goals in his previous two outings and it won't get any easier against Tampa Bay's high-powered offense (3.60 goals per game). The Islanders are currently fifth in the league in shots allowed per game (34.0), so expect the Swedish netminder to face a heavy barrage of rubber Thursday.
