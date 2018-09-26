Islanders' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Wednesday
Lehner will get the starting nod against the Rangers on Wednesday and is expected to play the full 60 minutes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner is probably still considered the No. 2 behind Thomas Greiss, but the situation is certainly fluid in Long Island, as the Swede could challenge for starts throughout the season. After failing out of favor in Buffalo, the 27-year-old is looking to jump start his career and return to being a starting netminder.
