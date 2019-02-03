Islanders' Robin Lehner: Topples Kings
Lehner stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The 27-year-old continues to shine, and Lehner now has a fantastic 12-1-1 record, 1.39 GAA and .952 save percentage over his last 14 outings dating back to Dec. 18. He's the unquestioned No. 1 goalie for the Islanders right now, and if he stays locked in through the end of the regular season, Lehner could emerge as a dark horse Vezina Trophy candidate.
