Lehner stopped 23 of 24 shots in regulation and overtime in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.

He held the Pittsburgh offense in check as best he could, but Lehner finally got beaten twice in five rounds during the shootout to end his night in disappointing fashion. The 27-year-old hasn't won a game since late October, but he's allowed only a single goal in each of his last two starts, and the Isles haven't provided him with more than two goals of support in any of those six games.