Islanders' Robin Lehner: Tough-luck loser to Pens
Lehner stopped 23 of 24 shots in regulation and overtime in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.
He held the Pittsburgh offense in check as best he could, but Lehner finally got beaten twice in five rounds during the shootout to end his night in disappointing fashion. The 27-year-old hasn't won a game since late October, but he's allowed only a single goal in each of his last two starts, and the Isles haven't provided him with more than two goals of support in any of those six games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...