Islanders' Robin Lehner: Unavailable due to undisclosed issue
Lehner "tweaked something," per Islanders coach Barry Trotz, so the goalie will not be available for Tuesday's home game against the Jets, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The Islanders have called up Christopher Gibson from AHL Bridgeport to account for the absence of Lehner, who wasn't present for Tuesday's morning skate. Of course, German netminder Thomas Greiss has started 14 of a possible 25 games, meaning Lehner hasn't been the preferred option even in a healthy state.
