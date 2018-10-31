Lehner wasn't on the ice for the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Penguins and was replaced by Thomas Greiss, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lehner wasn't on the bench to start the period, either. It's an odd circumstance since he wasn't pulled for his performance, as Lehner stopped 23 of 25 shots and held a 5-2 lead after two periods. It signals that he may be injured, so expect updates after the game.