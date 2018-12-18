Islanders' Robin Lehner: Will start Tuesday
Lehner will start for the Islanders on Tuesday when they take on the Coyotes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders have just begun a four game road trip and with Thomas Greiss starting Monday in Colorado, Lehner will get the second half of back to back games in Arizona. This start will be a chance for Lehner to get back in the good graces of coach Barry Trotz who criticized his performance in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in his last start.
