Islanders' Robin Lehner: Will travel to Pittsburgh
Lehner (undisclosed) will join the team for its road clash with the Penguins on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner is expected to participate in the game-day skate Thursday, which could open the door for him to dress against Pittsburgh. If the netminder does suit up, it almost certainly will be in a backup role. If he remains unavailable, Christopher Gibson figures to take the Swede's spot on the bench.
