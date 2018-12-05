Lehner (undisclosed) will join the team for its road clash with the Penguins on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner is expected to participate in the game-day skate Thursday, which could open the door for him to dress against Pittsburgh. If the netminder does suit up, it almost certainly will be in a backup role. If he remains unavailable, Christopher Gibson figures to take the Swede's spot on the bench.