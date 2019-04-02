Lehner stopped 36 of 38 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He'd won four straight starts -- the Isles' offense backing him with at least four goals in three of them -- but Lehner didn't get the support he needed in this one despite a strong effort. The team remains two points up on the Penguins for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but Pittsburgh has a game in hand, so the Islanders can ill afford to take their foot off the gas now. Given his current form, Lehner will likely get the nod in both of the club's remaining contests.