Islanders' Robin Lehner: Wins seesaw affair in OT
Lehner stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
After Colorado jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, Lehner settled down and was rewarded with three straight goals by the Isles, only for the tying marker to bank in off Devon Towes' skate in the crease late in the third -- forcing Ryan Pulock to win it in OT. Lehner has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 5-1-1 with a 1.55 GAA and .944 save percentage over that scintillating stretch.
