Contrary to a previous report that suggested otherwise, Lehner won't get the start in goal for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner will concede the start to Thomas Greiss, who he's currently battling for the Islanders' starting gig. The 27-year-old Swede's next opportunity to get into game action could come as soon as Wednesday against New York.

