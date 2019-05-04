Lehner allowed three goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Lehner was simply not good enough for the Islanders with their season on the line, and he ends the postseason with a 2.00 GAA through eight games. The Islanders supported him with only five goals in four contests against the Hurricanes, which was too thin a margin for the Swedish goalie to work with.