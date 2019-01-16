Islanders' Robin Lehner: Yields one in win
Lehner steered away 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over the Blues.
Lehner was having a perfect outing before David Perron tied the game early in the third period, but Valtteri Filppula sealed the win for the Islanders in overtime. Lehner has won nine of his last 10 starts and has a .951 save percentage along with a 1.46 GAA in that span. That's a recipe for keeping the No. 1 goalie position over Thomas Greiss.
