Salo was added to the Islanders' roster Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Finn spent all of the 2020-21 season on loan with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League. Salo racked up six goals and 30 points in 51 regular-season contests, and he added four assists in nine playoff games. Salo will be one of the Islanders' Black Aces, which makes it unlikely he sees any NHL playing time during the postseason. The second-round pick from 2017 could compete for a roster spot in training camp after an impressive showing overseas.