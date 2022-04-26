site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Islanders' Robin Salo: Emergency recall Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Salo was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis Tuesday.
Salo's promotion indicates that one of the Islanders' usual blueliners could be out for Tuesday's game against Washington. The 23-year-old rookie has four points through 18 career NHL games.
