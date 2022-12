Salo could play Friday for the first time since Oct 20, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Salo is expected to take the lineup spot of Adam Pelech, who will likely miss the game due to a head injury. Salo started the season as part of the top six for the Isles on defense, but a roster crunch forced the team to send him to the AHL. His return won't be an easy one as he will be up against the Devils, who are not only playing like one of the best teams in the NHL but are also one of the fastest.