Salo will likely finish in the top 10 in scoring among defensemen in the SHL this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Salo was the Islanders' second-round pick in the 2017 draft. There was some thought that he could play for the Isles this season if Orebro didn't qualify for the playoffs, but they have, and that likely won't leave enough time for Salo to travel to the United States and prepare to play on an NHL defense. Salo is expected to compete for a starting job in training camp next season.