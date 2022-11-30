site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Islanders' Robin Salo: Heads back to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Salo was returned to AHL Bridgeport by the Islanders on Wednesday.
Salo was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia after being called up on Monday. He has two goals in four games with the Islanders and an assist in two AHL contests this season.
