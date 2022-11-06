site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Islanders' Robin Salo: Heads to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Salo was loaned AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.
Salo was scratched for five straight games prior to being sent back to the minors. He has two goals in four appearances with the Islanders this year.
