Salo will be a healthy scratch for the 13th straight game Saturday versus the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Salo is considered one of the top defensive prospects for the Islanders, so it's a bit surprising that that would keep him stapled to the bench for this amount of time. There seems to be two things at play here. One, Sebastian Aho has played better than expected, and they don't want to remove him from the lineup. Two, the Islanders don't have another defenseman in their organization that they trust to be the emergency defender. Ross Johnston was also a healthy scratch Saturday as Josh Bailey returned to the lineup.