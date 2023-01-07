Salo was a healthy scratch for the seventh straight game Friday versus the Flames.

Salo hasn't played since a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Dec. 22. He made a couple of defensive miscues in that contest that have caught the wrath of coach Lane Lambert and has been relegated to the bench ever since. Adam Pelech is still out of the lineup due to a head injury, but rather than play Salo, Lambert has gone with Parker Wotherspoon. If and when Salo may get back into the lineup is unknown, as Lambert doesn't seem to be in any rush to put him back in game action.