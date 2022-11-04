Salo is once again riding the pine Thursday versus the Blues.

This is the fifth straight game that Salo has been nailed to the bench following his recall from Bridgeport of the AHL. Coming into the season, Salo was considered to be the sixth defenseman for the Islanders but was sent down to the AHL due to a roster crunch and that he didn't need to pass through waivers. It seems he's not playing now due to the fact that the Islanders are on a four-game winning streak, and coach Lane Lambert doesn't want to fix what isn't broken. Salo is considered to be one of the top defensive prospects for the team, and his next chance to play will be Saturday afternoon versus the Red Wings.