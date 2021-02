Salo signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders and was subsequently assigned to Orebro of the SHL on Friday.

The Islanders selected Salo with the 46th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old blueliner has been highly productive in the SHL this season, racking up five goals and 25 points in 39 games. It wouldn't be surprising to see Salo join AHL Bridgeport following the conclusion of the SHL campaign.