Salo is the favorite to be one of the Islanders' top six defensemen to enter the season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

There were two job openings on the Islanders entering training camp as Zdeno Chara, and Andy Greene are no longer with the team. Salo might be the top defensive prospect for the Islanders, and he did play in 21 games for the team last season. Salo had one goal and five points in those games but failed to impress former head coach Barry Trotz. Salo should have a longer leash under boss Lane Lambert.