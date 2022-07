Salo signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Islanders on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Salo's new contract is one-way for both seasons, so it appears the 23-year-old is on track to be an NHL regular. He put up five points in 21 contests in his first taste of NHL playing time last year, and he could be a factor on the second power-play unit heading into 2022-23.