Salo has secured a spot on the Islanders as the sixth defenseman, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This was to be expected as the Isles had two spots open on defense due to the losses of Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene this past offseason. Salo will provide the Islanders with something they are sorely lacking on defense, the ability to skate the puck out of their own zone. Salo's best asset is his skating ability but how many minutes he plays each game likely depends upon how he handles his defensive responsibilities.