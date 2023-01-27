Johnston has been a healthy scratch for the past two games.

The Islanders, who are struggling mightily, gave Johnston a couple of games to see if he could spark the team. In those games versus the Sabres and Hurricanes, Johnston didn't register a point and only had two hits. He's not the problem with the team, but he's certainly not the solution. The Islanders have lost six straight games. They are 1-7-3 in their last 11 games. They haven't scored a goal in their last 11 games in the third period. They only have 18 goals in their previous 11 games. They are only 3-59 on the power play in their last 22 games. The Islanders will try and right the ship Friday versus the Red Wings.