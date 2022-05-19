Johnston had two goals, seven points, and 44 penalty minutes in 32 games for the Islanders this past season.

Johnston never truly got a chance to play every day, even with the season-ending shoulder injury to Cal Clutterbuck. Last October, Johnston signed a four-year $4.4 million contract with the Islanders, so he will be back with the team next season, but his role likely will be the same. He will play when his physicality is deemed needed by coach Lane Lambert or when injuries arise for the team.