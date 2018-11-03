Johnston will play Saturday versus the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Johnston will get to play Saturday as Matt Martin will miss the game due to an upper-body injury. The injury to Martin is not expected to keep him out of the lineup long-term so this may the only game Johnston will play before being a healthy scratch once again. A successful contest however could see the Islanders give Martin another game's rest as the Islanders next lineup Monday versus the Canadiens. On the season Johnston has one point, an assist, in one game.