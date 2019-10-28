Islanders' Ross Johnston: Fills boxscore in win
Johnston scored a goal, fired three shots on net, blocked another three shots and collected nine penalty minutes in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Sunday.
The fourth-line winger was playing just his fourth game of the season, but Johnston made a big impact by scoring his first goal of the season. He remains irrelevant in fantasy and does not belong on your team, even in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Yet to play•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Four points this season•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Only 17 games played this season•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Healthy scratch for last 18 games•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Surprise addition to lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.