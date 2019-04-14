Islanders' Ross Johnston: Four points this season
Johnston finished the regular season with a goal, three assists, and a rating of plus-3 in 17 games.
Johnston was only used when coach Barry Trotz thought his physical presence was needed or when injuries left the coach with little to no choice but to insert the enforcer into the lineup. Johnston will likely return to the Islanders in a similar role next season.
