Johnston has played the last two games for the Islanders but hasn't registered a point.

Coach Barry Trotz has been changing up lineups to try and find scoring. Johnston only has eight goals in 98 career games, so he's not the answer to their offensive woes, but perhaps his physical presence will give room on the ice to those with more talent. Trotz indicated earlier Saturday that he's likely to use the same lineup Saturday that he did in the loss Friday to the Oilers, but if he were to make a change, it could be Kyle Palmieri for Johnston.