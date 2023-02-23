Johnston was in the lineup for the third straight game Wednesday.

Johnston was a healthy scratch for 10 straight and 15 of his last 17 games before a rash of injuries forced the team to insert him back into the lineup. How long Johnston will stay in the lineup likely depends on how quickly any of the current five regular forwards out due to injury get back into the lineup. Johnston only has two assists in 13 games this season. However, he is a physical presence and isn't afraid to stick up for teammates and be an enforcer on the ice.