Islanders' Ross Johnston: Granted qualifying offer
Johnston was extended a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday, Newsday reports.
Johnston is a physical presence on the ice and will make sure teams don't take any liberties with players like Matthew Barzal and John Tavares (should he re-sign). The qualifying offer was for $735,000, and it should keep Johnston with the Islanders organization next season.
