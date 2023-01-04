Johnston produced an assist, six hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Johnston's third straight appearance -- injuries to a handful of forwards have opened up a spot in the lineup for the physical winger. The assist was his second point in eight outings this season, and he's added a mere two shots on net with 19 hits, five blocked, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances. Even if he were an everyday player, there's not enough offense in his game to warrant a look in fantasy.