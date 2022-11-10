Johnston was in the press box for a fourth straight game Tuesday versus the Rangers.

Some thought that Johnston could draw into the lineup because Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) was forced to miss the game. Alas, the Isles decided to go with skill over brawn and went with Nikita Soshnikov instead. It is not known if Clutterbuck will be able to play Thursday versus the Coyotes, nor is it known if Johnston will get a chance to play if Clutterbuck can't.