Johnston hasn't played since Jan. 12 (18 games).

Johnston only sees game action if the Islanders have minor injuries to a couple of forwards or if Barry Trotz believes he needs the physical presence that Johnston provides. On the season Johnston only has three assists and 23 penalty minutes in 13 games. Those totals may not change much for the rest of the season with the Islanders battling for a playoff spot and if the team were to acquire any forwards before the trade deadline Monday, it may be at the expense of Johnston.