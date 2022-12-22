Johnston has been a healthy scratch for nine straight games and 14 of his last 15 contests.

The most concerning part about all these benchings is that Johnston can't get in the lineup even though the Islanders have been hit hard with injuries to their forward group. Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri are on injured reserve with upper-body injuries, and Anthony Beauvillier just returned from an injury of his own. If Johnston can't break into the lineup under these circumstances, when will he play? The answer to that seems to be only when coach Lane Lambert believes the team needs his physical presence to be a detriment to opposing players taking any runs at someone like Mathew Barzal. The problem is that it seems to be a rarity. Johnston is truly a player playing in the wrong era.