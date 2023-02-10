Johnston was a healthy scratch in the 6-5 loss to the Canucks on Thursday.

This is not a surprise, as Johnston has been stapled to the bench for seven straight and 12 of 14. Johnston has only played in 11 games this season which is somewhat surprising when you consider all of the injuries the team has suffered to the forward corps. Johnston is known for his physical presence, and it seems that is all the team will use him for. Johnston will only take to the ice when the team feels that presence is needed. The Islanders only have a third of the season left and are still not in a playoff position. The odds of Johnston playing again may be decreasing with each passing day.