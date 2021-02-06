Johnston hasn't been needed for the Islanders over their last three games.

The Islanders are sort of in a conundrum with Johnston. His best skill is as a physical presence, which in theory would ensure more room for skill players on the team like Matthew Barzal. The problem is, Matt Martin also serves that purpose, and Martin, although far from a skilled player, is still a better overall player than Johnston. The fact that the Islanders are having problems in the goal-scoring department once again doesn't help his cause either. Johnston hasn't registered a point in six games this season and will only be inserted into the lineup when his physicality is needed.