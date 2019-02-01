Johnston will be a healthy scratch for the seventh straight game Friday when the Islanders taken on the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This should not come as any sort of surprise to anyone as Johnston only finds a place in the lineup when coach Barry Trotz believes his physical presence on the ice is needed. Johnston has played in 13 games this season, accumulating three assists with a rating of plus-2. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Kings.