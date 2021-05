Johnston has been a healthy scratch for all three playoff games the Islanders have played versus the Penguins.

This is not a surprise and not likely to change despite a few dustups during the Islanders 5-4 loss to the Penguins on Thursday. At one point, all 10 skaters on the ice received a penalty as both of these teams showed once again they really don't like each other. The Islanders, however, need skill more than brawn, and Johnston likely won't see the ice during this series.