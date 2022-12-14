Johnston was a healthy scratch for the sixth straight game Tuesday versus the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Not only was this the sixth straight game that Johnston has watched from the press box, but it's also the 11th of the past 12 games that he has been riding the pine. Keep in mind the Islanders are down two forwards with Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and Anthony Beauvillier (shoulder) out due to injury, yet Johnston still can't crack the lineup. Johnston is a dinosaur in today's game, as he only plays when coach Lane Lambert feels they might need his physical presence to be a deterrent on the ice.