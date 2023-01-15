Johnston was a healthy scratch for the third straight game Saturday.
Johnston has become pretty much of an afterthought for the team this season. Even with all of the injuries they have suffered to their forwards, it still seems to take an act of god to get him into the lineup. Johnston truly seems only to play when coach Lane Lambert believes it will be a physical game, and those opportunities are scarce in today's NHL.
